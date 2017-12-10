|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|29
|21
|6
|2
|44
|110
|74
|13-2-1
|8-4-1
|5-2-0
|Columbus
|30
|19
|10
|1
|39
|86
|73
|11-5-0
|8-5-1
|6-4-0
|Toronto
|30
|19
|10
|1
|39
|105
|88
|9-5-0
|10-5-1
|5-1-1
|Washington
|30
|18
|11
|1
|37
|94
|88
|12-5-0
|6-6-1
|5-2-0
|New Jersey
|29
|16
|9
|4
|36
|89
|91
|6-5-2
|10-4-2
|2-3-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|29
|16
|10
|3
|35
|105
|99
|8-1-2
|8-9-1
|4-3-1
|Pittsburgh
|31
|16
|12
|3
|35
|93
|102
|10-4-1
|6-8-2
|4-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|29
|16
|11
|2
|34
|98
|87
|12-5-2
|4-6-0
|5-4-2
|Boston
|27
|14
|9
|4
|32
|78
|75
|9-4-2
|5-5-2
|1-1-2
|Montreal
|31
|13
|14
|4
|30
|85
|99
|8-7-3
|5-7-1
|8-1-1
|Philadelphia
|29
|11
|11
|7
|29
|83
|86
|4-6-4
|7-5-3
|1-0-3
|Carolina
|27
|11
|10
|6
|28
|76
|85
|6-4-3
|5-6-3
|2-3-2
|Detroit
|29
|11
|13
|5
|27
|80
|97
|5-6-4
|6-7-1
|3-7-0
|Florida
|29
|11
|14
|4
|26
|88
|104
|6-6-3
|5-8-1
|3-3-1
|Ottawa
|28
|9
|12
|7
|25
|77
|98
|4-5-5
|5-7-2
|2-2-1
|Buffalo
|29
|7
|17
|5
|19
|62
|99
|3-9-1
|4-8-4
|2-4-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|30
|20
|8
|2
|42
|101
|76
|10-5-0
|10-3-2
|5-1-1
|Los Angeles
|30
|19
|8
|3
|41
|94
|66
|9-5-2
|10-3-1
|3-3-2
|Nashville
|29
|18
|7
|4
|40
|95
|84
|11-2-2
|7-5-2
|8-1-1
|Vegas
|29
|19
|9
|1
|39
|103
|91
|11-2-0
|8-7-1
|9-1-0
|Winnipeg
|30
|17
|8
|5
|39
|102
|86
|10-2-1
|7-6-4
|5-1-1
|San Jose
|28
|16
|10
|2
|34
|76
|65
|9-6-1
|7-4-1
|4-1-2
|Calgary
|30
|16
|12
|2
|34
|88
|94
|8-8-0
|8-4-2
|5-3-0
|Dallas
|30
|16
|13
|1
|33
|89
|89
|10-4-0
|6-9-1
|4-8-0
|Vancouver
|30
|14
|12
|4
|32
|81
|85
|5-6-3
|9-6-1
|3-5-0
|Minnesota
|28
|14
|11
|3
|31
|83
|84
|8-3-2
|6-8-1
|4-5-0
|Chicago
|29
|13
|11
|5
|31
|87
|81
|7-5-2
|6-6-3
|2-5-2
|Anaheim
|30
|12
|11
|7
|31
|80
|89
|7-7-3
|5-4-4
|3-2-4
|Colorado
|28
|13
|13
|2
|28
|90
|94
|8-5-1
|5-8-1
|4-5-1
|Edmonton
|29
|12
|15
|2
|26
|86
|98
|5-9-0
|7-6-2
|4-1-0
|Arizona
|32
|7
|20
|5
|19
|74
|111
|3-8-1
|4-12-4
|1-5-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Columbus 5, New Jersey 3
Vegas 4, Nashville 3, SO
Chicago 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Minnesota 3, Anaheim 2, OT
|Saturday's Games
St. Louis 6, Detroit 1
Edmonton 6, Montreal 2
Colorado 7, Florida 3
Tampa Bay 4, Winnipeg 3, OT
Columbus 1, Arizona 0
Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 2
Vegas 5, Dallas 3
San Jose 5, Ottawa 0
Calgary 4, Vancouver 2
Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Edmonton at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.