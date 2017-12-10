Ticket requests for watching New Year's sunrise in Erliao, southwestern Taiwan to be accepted beginning Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The administration office of Siraya National Scenic Area (西拉雅國家風景區) will begin to accept ticket requests at 13 locations around Taiwan on Monday from people interested in participating in the activity of watching the first sunrise of 2018 in Erliao (二寮), Tainan organized by the office.

The office has set a limit of 3,000 people for the activity to watch the first sunrise of the year on the Erliao sunrise lookout platform and the adjacent area after having considered such factors as the space around the lookout platform and transportation.

The Erliao sunrise lookout platform is located in Juojhen District (左鎮), east of downtown Tainan. Easily accessible, it is about 50 minutes drive from the city’s downtown area.

“Despite the low altitude, the beauty of the sunrise in Erliao can compete with Alishan sunrise and be regarded as one of the must-visit sites for photographers. Early in the morning before dawn, magnificent clouds cover the entire valley like a splashed ink landscape painting. When the sun gradually appears behind the mountains, it shines on clouds and reflects colorful lights making people feel like in a magical world,” said Tourism Bureau of Tainan in an introduction to the sunrise scene.



The Erliao sunrise watching activity on New Year’s Day has always drawn a large crowd. The atmosphere was full of merriment and excitement, with some of the sunrise watchers using self-made props to make wishes for the New Year and some university students wearing academicals having their graduation photos taken against the background of the sunrise.

The scenic area administration office said people participating in the activity should park their car in a military base beside the Hu Tou Pei reservoir and take shuttle buses to the sunrise watching site. The office reminds people to bring their tickets with them for checking.



The office said ticket requests will be accepted at 13 locations around Taiwan, and the 1,000 tickets for the lookout platform will be available in the first stage, and after that 2,000 tickets for the general admission will be available for the second stage. One can only request tickets one time per day, and the maximum number of tickets allowed for each request is two, the office said.

For locations where ticket requests are accepted and related information, please visit the webpage (Chinese) or the Siraya National Scenic Area website.

(Photo from Flickr by by Hsiung/d6478coke)