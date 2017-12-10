James has 58th career triple-double; Cavs rally past 76ers

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James had his 58th career triple-double and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 105-98 on Saturday night.

James had 30 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to help the Cavaliers bounce back from a loss in Indiana on Friday night that ended their 13-game winning streak.

Sixers forward Robert Covington fell into Cleveland's bench trying to save a loose ball with just over a minute to play. He was down for a couple of minutes before being helped to his feet and to the locker room.

Rookie Ben Simmons' breakaway dunk gave Philadelphia a 96-91 lead, but the Cavaliers ended the game on a 14-2 run. James converted a three-point play and Kyle Korver hit a 3-pointer, giving Cleveland the lead.

Dwyane Wade added two baskets and Jae Crowder's 3-pointer put the Cavaliers ahead 104-98.

James had nine points, seven rebounds and six assists in the fourth quarter in his third triple-double of the season.

Covington and J.J. Redick scored 19 points each for Philadelphia.

Both starting centers missed the game. Joel Embiid sat out for Philadelphia because he hasn't been cleared to play on back-to-back nights and Kevin Love didn't play because of a sore left hip.

Cleveland led throughout the third quarter but Redick scored eight straight points early in the fourth, for an 86-81 lead.

Cleveland cut the lead to one, but Philadelphia regained its five-point advantage before the Cavaliers took over.

Wade, Korver and Crowder each scored 13 points for Cleveland. Simmons had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 10 assists for the Sixers.

The Cavaliers didn't arrive in Cleveland until 4.a.m. after their flight from Indianapolis was delayed. The Sixers led 18-7, but the Cavaliers hit seven 3-pointers in the first half and built a 38-26 lead. Cleveland was up 52-46 at halftime.

Love went through warmups before the decision to hold him out was made. He injured the hip Wednesday against Memphis, but played Friday against Indiana, scoring 20 points in 26 minutes.

Sixers forward Dario Saric, who scored 17 points, wore goggles because a left eye laceration and a corneal abrasion of his right eye.

TIP-INS

76ers: Rookie G Markelle Fultz is no longer experiencing soreness in his right shoulder. The No. 1 overall draft pick, who has only played in four games, will increase his on-court workouts over the next three weeks. ... G T.J. McConnell (sprained AC joint in left shoulder) was also out. ... G Justin Anderson (left shin splints) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Cavaliers: Isaiah Thomas (sore right hip) played 4-on-4 Wednesday, but it's still unclear when he'll make his debut with the team. The Cavaliers are expected to practice Monday ... C Tristian Thompson (strained left calf) experienced soreness after scrimmaging and missed his 19th straight game. He was injured Nov. 1. .

UP NEXT

76ers: At New Orleans on Sunday night.

Cavaliers: Host Atlanta on Tuesday night.

