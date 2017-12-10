Golden Knights get 3 quick goals in 2nd to beat Stars 5-3

DALLAS (AP) — David Perron, Reilly Smith and Brayden McNabb scored in a span of 3:37 during the second period, and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Dallas has lost three in a row following a five-game winning streak.

Perron's power-play goal at 4:58 broke a 1-all tie and McNabb scored at 8:35 for a 4-2 lead. Alex Tuch had the Golden Knights' first goal in the first period, and Erik Haula scored into an empty net with 42 seconds left.

Maxime Lagace made 35 saves for Vegas. He allowed goals by Tyler Pitlick in the first period, Jason Spezza in the second and Jamie Benn in the third.

After Benn's goal, Lagace held Dallas scoreless for the final 15:43, including a two-minute power play and nearly two minutes after Stars goalie Ben Bishop was pulled for an extra skater.

Bishop stopped 33 shots.

Tuch scored at 12:13 of the first after Brendan Leipsic and Cody Eakin dug out a loose puck behind the net. It went to Tuch at the right side for a wrist shot.

Pitlick tied the game at 14:28 by repeatedly digging at the puck and knocking it in from under Lagace.

The Stars outshot Vegas 15-14 in the first. Dallas had two other good scoring chances, but Alexander Radulov whiffed with the puck in front of the net, and Esa Lindell deflected a centering pass wide. The Stars also couldn't take advantage of 2:54 on the power play.

The second period featured three goals in 1:23. Perron scored from the inside edge of the right faceoff circle, Spezza tied the game with a one-timer from high in the slot and Smith gave the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead with a short-range backhand at 6:11.

Vegas wasn't finished. McNabb sent a wrist shot in off the crossbar from high in the left circle at 8:35. The Golden Knights outshot Dallas 14-8 in the second.

NOTES: Vegas won the season series 2-1. . Dallas LW Antoine Roussel returned after missing four games because of illness. . The Stars were 0 for 3 on the power play, dropping to 2 for 42 over the last 13 games. . The Golden Knights were 1 for 2 on the power play after going 1 for 18 in their previous six games. . Benn's goal ended a nine-game drought, his longest since October and November 2016.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Begin a five-game homestand Tuesday against Carolina.

Stars: Open a four-game East Coast trip Monday against the New York Rangers.

