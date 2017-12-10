|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|29
|21
|6
|2
|44
|110
|74
|Toronto
|30
|19
|10
|1
|39
|105
|88
|Columbus
|30
|19
|10
|1
|39
|86
|73
|Washington
|30
|18
|11
|1
|37
|94
|88
|New Jersey
|29
|16
|9
|4
|36
|89
|91
|N.Y. Islanders
|29
|16
|10
|3
|35
|105
|99
|Pittsburgh
|31
|16
|12
|3
|35
|93
|102
|N.Y. Rangers
|29
|16
|11
|2
|34
|98
|87
|Boston
|27
|14
|9
|4
|32
|78
|75
|Montreal
|31
|13
|14
|4
|30
|85
|99
|Philadelphia
|29
|11
|11
|7
|29
|83
|86
|Carolina
|27
|11
|10
|6
|28
|76
|85
|Detroit
|29
|11
|13
|5
|27
|80
|97
|Florida
|29
|11
|14
|4
|26
|88
|104
|Ottawa
|27
|9
|11
|7
|25
|77
|93
|Buffalo
|29
|7
|17
|5
|19
|62
|99
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|30
|20
|8
|2
|42
|101
|76
|Los Angeles
|30
|19
|8
|3
|41
|94
|66
|Nashville
|29
|18
|7
|4
|40
|95
|84
|Vegas
|29
|19
|9
|1
|39
|103
|91
|Winnipeg
|30
|17
|8
|5
|39
|102
|86
|Dallas
|30
|16
|13
|1
|33
|89
|89
|San Jose
|27
|15
|10
|2
|32
|71
|65
|Calgary
|29
|15
|12
|2
|32
|84
|92
|Vancouver
|29
|14
|11
|4
|32
|79
|81
|Minnesota
|28
|14
|11
|3
|31
|83
|84
|Chicago
|29
|13
|11
|5
|31
|87
|81
|Anaheim
|30
|12
|11
|7
|31
|80
|89
|Colorado
|28
|13
|13
|2
|28
|90
|94
|Edmonton
|29
|12
|15
|2
|26
|86
|98
|Arizona
|32
|7
|20
|5
|19
|74
|111
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Columbus 5, New Jersey 3
Vegas 4, Nashville 3, SO
Chicago 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Minnesota 3, Anaheim 2, OT
|Saturday's Games
St. Louis 6, Detroit 1
Edmonton 6, Montreal 2
Colorado 7, Florida 3
Tampa Bay 4, Winnipeg 3, OT
Columbus 1, Arizona 0
Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 2
Vegas 5, Dallas 3
Ottawa at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Edmonton at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.