Dunn hits late free throws, Bulls edge Knicks 104-102

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Dunn made two free throws with 2.9 seconds left to give the Chicago Bulls a 104-102 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

Dunn was fouled by Courtney Lee while driving to the basket.

Following a timeout, the Knicks — who scored 10 straight points to tie it at 102 — had a chance to tie or take the lead, but Kristaps Porzingis missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Nikola Mirotic, in just his second game of the season, had 19 points to help Chicago win its second straight. Dunn finished with 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and Luari Markkanen and David Nwaba had 15 points apiece.

Porzingis had 23 points for New York. The Knicks are 1-8 on the road.

After snapping a 10-game losing streak Friday night in Charlotte, the Bulls didn't arrive back in Chicago until about five hours before game time because of weather-related delays.

TIP INS

Knicks: C Joakim Noah, who spent the first nine seasons of his career in Chicago, was inactive even though he is not injured. Noah has been inactive or has not played in four of the last five games. ... G Tim Hardaway Jr. (stress injury, lower left leg) remains in a walking boot. "We're going to reevaluate in two weeks," GM Scott Perry said. "I'm optimistic that we're doing all the right things and eventually he's going to be OK."

Bulls: Markkanen was 15 for 51 (29.4 percent) from the field in the previous three games before going 8 for 15 against Charlotte on Friday. "The biggest thing about him, even when he was struggling, he kept a smile on his face, he still came in to work every day and I could tell he didn't lose any confidence at all," coach Fred Hoiberg said. "For a 20-year-old to have that mentality is pretty impressive."

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Atlanta on Sunday night.

Bulls: Host Boston on Monday night.

