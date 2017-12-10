Warm daytime weather expected all over Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Temperature will rise in the daytime and cloudy to sunny weather conditions are expected all over Taiwan on Sunday, Central Weather Bureau forecaster Liu Yu-chi (劉宇其) said.

Affected by the cold air mass and radiation cooling effect, the lowest temperature of 11 degrees Celsius since the beginning of this year’s winter occurred in Sinwu, Taoyuan in northern Taiwan before dawn on Sunday, Liu said.



As the cold air mass weakens, cloudy to sunny weather conditions are expected all over Taiwan, with high temperatures reaching 20 to 22 degrees in northern Taiwan and Yilan County, reaching 24 degrees in central Taiwan and Huaien, and reaching 26 and 27 degrees in southern Taiwan and Taitung County, he said.



Liu predicted that as the northeastern monsoon strengthens on Monday, high temperatures in northern Taiwan will be brought down to about 18 degrees, but central and southern Taiwan will not be affected, with high temperatures remaining above 24 degrees. However, he urged the public to pay attention to a big difference in the temperature between day and night.

He also predicted that a humidity spell will move in from Tuesday, shifting the weather pattern in northern Taiwan into rainy conditions. Another cold air mass is also on its way to affect the island on Saturday with its intensity requiring more observation to determine, he said.