Bazemore, Ilyasova lead Hawks past Magic, 117-110

ATLANTA (AP) — Ersan Ilyasova scored 26 points on 9-for-9 shooting and the Atlanta Hawks overcame Nikola Vucevic's triple-double to beat the Orlando Magic 117-110 on Saturday night.

Vucevic had 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, and Jonathan Simmons added a career-high 29 points for the Magic. They beat the Hawks 110-106 in overtime Wednesday night in Orlando.

Kent Bazemore scored six late points for Atlanta, with two baskets coming on dunks following steals.

With the game tied at 110, Bazemore stole a pass from Simmons to Vucevic and took it two-thirds of the court to dunk for the lead with 36 seconds remaining. He was fouled 21 seconds later after grabbing a rebounding on Shelvin Mack's airball, and made a pair of free throws.

After an Orlando timeout, Bazemore stole Mack's inbounds pass on the sideline, and raced for another dunk with 18 seconds left. That was good for a 116-110 lead.

The Hawks tied a season high with 17 3-pointers on 33 tries. Ilyasova hit all five of his from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

Magic: Vucevic on back-to-back nights combined for 52 points and 30 rebounds after scoring 21 points and grabbing a season-high 17 rebounds in a 103-89 loss Friday to Denver. . . . Orlando starting forward Aaron Gordon missed the game after suffering a concussion against Denver. Guard/forward Mario Hezonja made his first start of the season. The Croatian scored seven points and on 3-of-9 shooting. . . . The Magic had difficulty traveling after Friday's game in Orlando because the Atlanta airport was snowed in, and the team did not arrive until Saturday morning. Then, they had delays with their team bus.

Hawks: Once again without injured big men Mike Muscala (left ankle sprain), John Collins (sprained shoulder) and Dewayne Dedmon (left tibia stress reaction), the Hawks started Miles Plumlee at center. ... Forwards Marco Belinelli (13 points) and rookie Tyler Cavanaugh (14 points— tried to pick up some of the slack inside.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Hawks: At New York on Sunday night.

