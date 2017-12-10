Point scores in OT, Lightning beat Jets 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored 36 seconds into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a perfect four-game homestand with a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Point eluded a Winnipeg defender and put back a backhander past Connor Hellebuyck for the win.

Yanni Gourde, Mikhail Sergachev and Nikita Kucherov also scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves.

Andrew Copp, Kyle Connors and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg, which has lost three straight for the first time this season. Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots.

Ehlers and Kucherov, with his 20th, traded goals 1:52 apart midway through the third,

Vasileskiy made two strong saves on Ehlers just before Kucherov's goal tied the score 3-3.

Sergachev gave Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead with 3:21 left in the second when the 19-year old rookie defenseman skated into the slot from the left wing boards, did a spin move and scored on a wrist shot.

Connor made it 2-2 on his 21st birthday just 1:23 later.

Copp opened the scoring 1:23 into the first to end a 12-game goal drought. Gourde tied it during a power play with 1:03 left in the period.

Tampa Bay's league-best power-play unit has a goal in nine straight games, one away from tying the franchise record.

Cedric Paquette appeared to put Tampa Bay up 2-1 12 minutes into the second but the goal was disallowed after a video review prompted by Winnipeg challenge determined that Chris Kunitz interfered with Hellebuyck.

NOTES: Sergachev has seven goals and 20 points in 29 games. ... Jets G Steve Mason (concussion) took part in the morning skate. ... Lightning D Jake Dotchin returned after sitting out eight consecutive games with an undisclosed injury. ... Jets RW Blake Wheeler got his 30th assist on Connors' goal. He has eight assists and 10 points during a five-game point streak.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Vancouver on Monday night.

Lightning: Start a four-game trip Tuesday night at St. Louis.