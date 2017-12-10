Bobrovsky stops 35 shots as Blue Jackets beat Coyotes 1-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Josh Anderson scored 30 seconds into the game and Sergei Bobrovsky did the rest, recording his 23rd career shutout as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 on Saturday night.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner had 35 saves and got his fourth shutout this season as Columbus won its second game in as many days and its 10th out of 13.

Antti Raanta started in goal for the Coyotes after missing seven games with an injury and was sharp in stopping 33 shots.

But Bobrovsky was better, and the Blue Jackets (19-10-1) created more quality looks overall.

Anderson got his team-leading 11th goal when he picked up a hard Artemi Panarin ricochet pass off the back wall, skated around the net and snapped a shot over Raanta's glove into the far corner. Pierre-Luc Dubois also got an assist.

Arizona (7-20-5) lost its third in a row and sixth out of its last seven.

The Coyotes outshot Columbus 11-10 in the first period and came away empty on several odd-man rushes.

One of their best chances to tie it came with about 6 minutes left in the second when Brendan Perlini sidestepped the Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak and charged on a breakaway, only to have Bobrovsky knock down his shot. That was typical of the Coyotes' evening.

They couldn't capitalize despite skating on a power play for the last 2:53 of the game. They played 6-on-4 after pulling Ranta for the last 1:12, but Bobrovsky held them off with the help of two key blocked shots.

NOTES: Arizona D Jason Demers left the game early in the third period after he took a puck in the face. ... Columbus F Cam Atkinson, who signed a seven-year, $41 million contract extension last month, was a healthy scratch. He has two goal and two assists in 14 games since returning from an injury Nov. 7. He's been held without a point in the last six games. ... F Sonny Milano was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League and started on the third line. ... F Nick Cousins and D Kyle Capobianco were scratches for the Arizona. ... Blue Jackets D Ryan Murray missed his sixth game with an upper-body injury. Scott Harrington again skated in his place.

NEXT UP

Arizona: Plays at Chicago on Sunday.

Columbus: Hosts Edmonton on Tuesday night.

