Clarkson leads Lakers past struggling Hornets, 110-99

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and the Los Angeles Lakers pulled away late to defeat the fatigued and short-handed Charlotte Hornets 110-99 on Saturday night.

Brandon Ingram added 18 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 15 for the Lakers, who have won two straight after losing five in a row.

Clarkson got so hot that he played the entire fourth quarter while Lonzo Ball sat out. Ball finished with five points and nine assists after turning in perhaps his most complete game Wednesday night against Philadelphia, when he had 10 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, three steals and four blocks in a 107-104 win.

Kemba Walker scored 23 points and Dwight Howard had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the injury-riddled Hornets, who have lost seven of eight.

The Hornets were clearly fatigued in this one.

Not only did they have a short bench with three key reserves out due to injuries — Cody Zeller (meniscus tear in knee), Frank Kaminsky (sprained ankle) and Jeremy Lamb (bruised shin) — but their starters played more than 40 minutes in an overtime loss to Chicago the night before.

The Lakers led by one entering the fourth but went on a run midway through the quarter to push the margin to 15.

Clarkson beat Walker on backdoor cut for a jam, Caldwell-Pope knocked down a 3-pointer and Julius Randle scored on a layup and drew a foul. Ingram's tip-in off his own missed layup and Clarkson's floater increased the Lakers' lead to 14 with four minutes remaining. The Hornets had nothing left in the tank to challenge them.

The Lakers outscored the Hornets 28-17 in the final 9½ minutes.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Their bench outscored the Hornets' reserves 53-31. ... Shot 50.6 percent from the field. ... Los Angeles coach Luke Walton was assessed a technical foul in the first half.

Hornets: Walker and Howard were both assessed technical fouls. ... Howard has 14 double-doubles this season. ... Johnny O'Bryant had 11 points and seven rebounds.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Hornets: At the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball