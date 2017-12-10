  1. Home
Dragic, Johnson help Heat beat Nets in Mexico City

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/10 09:34

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Goran Dragic and Tyler Johnson each scored 20 points and Miami beat the Brooklyn Nets 101-89 on Saturday in the Heat's first game in Mexico in franchise history.

Playing in front of 19,777 fans at raucous Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Dragic was 9 of 19 from the field and had seven rebounds for Miami. The Heat snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 12-13.

James Johnson added 17 points, Justice Winslow had 15 and Kelly Olynyk 11 for Miami. The Heat rallied from two seven-point deficits.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the Nets with 18 points. Coming off a 100-95 victory over Oklahoma City on Thursday night in the Mexico City opener, the Nets dropped to 10-15.

In the third quarter, the Nets took a seven-point lead on Tyler Zeller's layup, but Dragic sealed a 10-2 run to give Miami a 60-59 lead and the Heat took a 75-72 advantage into the final period.

Miami put it away with an 11-4 run to start the fourth quarter. They took an 86-76 lead with 8:18 to play on Wayne Hellington's dunk.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball