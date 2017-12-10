West Indies 24-1 at lunch on day 2, 2nd test vs. NZ

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — A quick-fire last-wicket partnership of 61 between Tim Southee and Trent Boult Sunday strengthened New Zealand's grip on the second cricket test against the West Indies in the first session on the second day.

Boult struck an unbeaten 37 from 27 balls with five fours and two sixes and Southee hit 31 from 39 balls with one four and two sixes in a partnership which spanned only eight overs but helped New Zealand reach 373 in its first innings.

New Zealand resumed Sunday at 286-7 after losing the toss and being asked to bat on an even first day at Seddon Park. Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell made 28 Sunday to further the innings before Southee and Boult launched their late offensive against the West Indies bowling to put New Zealand on top in the match and series, which it leads 1-0 after winning the first test by an innings and 67 runs.

Boult holds the record for the most sixes hit by a No. 11 batsman in tests, improving that mark on Sunday to 25. His batting was unorthodox but effective; he often backed away to leg and slashed the ball through gaps on the off side or clubbed it back over the bowler's head.

Southee, more orthodox, has scored 1,362 runs in tests of which 914 or almost 75 percent have come from boundaries.

The tailenders built on the foundation laid on Saturday by opener Jeet Raval who made 94 and allrounder Colin de Grandhomme who scored 58.

For the West Indies, Shannon Gabriel finished with 4-119, bowling three of his victims, while Kemar Roach took 3-58 and Miguel Cummins 2-57.

The balance of the match tipped further in New Zealand favor when it captured the wicket of West Indies opener Kieran Powell before lunch. Powell was out without scoring in the first over of the innings and at lunch the West Indies were 24-1 with Kraigg Brathwaite 14 not out and Shimron Hetmyer 10.