Sounders-Toronto FC, Sums

By  Associated Press
2017/12/10 07:25
Seattle 0 0—0
Toronto 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Toronto, Altidore 16 (Giovinco), 67th minute. 2, Toronto, Vazquez 9, 94th.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei; Toronto, Alexander Bono.

Yellow Cards_Vazquez, Toronto, 95th.

Red Cards_None.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowckim Jeremy Hanson. 4th Official_Kevin Stott.

A_30,584 (30,584)

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Roman Torres, Chad Marshall, Joevin Jones (Nouhou Tolo, 91st); Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson, Nicolas Lodeiro, Clint Dempsey, Victor Rodriguez (Jordan Morris, 71st); Will Bruin.

Toronto_Alexander Bono; Steven Beitashour, Drew Moor, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado (Benoit Cheyrou, 93rd), Jonathan Osorio (Armando Cooper, 85th), Victor Vazquez; Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore (Nick Hagglund, 86th).