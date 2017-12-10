Williams' 3-pointer gives Clippers 113-112 win over Wizards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, lifting the Los Angeles Clippers to a 113-112 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

With Bradley Beal guarding him, Williams unleashed the winner from the top of the key, capping a wild final 12 seconds in which both teams traded leads on clutch plays.

After Williams' basket, there was a video review of Beal's potential winning baseline jumper. The referees decided to replay the last 1.1 seconds. Marcin Gortat's jumper bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

Williams scored 35 points to lead a dominant bench effort for the Clippers. They snapped a four-game skid, with their reserves outscoring Washington's 59-47.

Beal scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half. Otto Porter Jr. had 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Mike Scott had 22 points off the bench for the Southeast Division-leading Wizards.

Austin Rivers hit a 3-pointer from the right wing, putting the Clippers ahead 110-109 with 12 seconds left after he missed a 3 in the right corner and Los Angeles controlled the rebound.

Beal completed a three-point play with 8 seconds remaining to put the Wizards back in front, 112-110. That set up Williams' winning shot after the Clippers had blown a 14-point lead in the third quarter.

Both teams were missing injured stars: John Wall for the Wizards and Blake Griffin for the Clippers.

Neither team led by more than four points in the fourth.

Beal got loose for 16 points in the third. He made four 3-pointers before Porter pulled the Wizards into a 75-all tie on a free throw. The last 1 1/2 minutes turned into a 3-point shootout between Williams and Scott. Each of them hit two 3s and Williams added another basket to give the Clippers an 85-81 lead going into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Wall missed his eighth straight game with a sore left knee. Coach Scott Brooks said Wall practiced Friday and responded well. He will practice again on Monday and be monitored day-to-day.

Clippers: G Milos Teodosic sat out his 22nd straight game because of a left foot injury. He practiced Friday, worked out Saturday and will work again Sunday. Coach Doc Rivers said if Teodosic can get through all that, there's a chance he could play.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit Brooklyn on Tuesday night in the finale of their five-game trip.

Clippers: Host the Raptors on Monday night, the last time Toronto will be away for four straight games this season.

