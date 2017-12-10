Cagliari draws 2-2 with Samp ahead of Juventus vs. Inter

Cagliari recovered from two goals down to draw at high-flying Sampdoria 2-2 in Serie A, thanks in part to a bizarre goal from Diego Farias on Saturday.

Later, unbeaten leader Inter Milan faced its toughest test yet as it visited six-time defending champion Juventus, which was two points behind the Nerazzurri.

Unlucky Cagliari lost four players to injury before halftime, including goalkeeper Rafael during the warm-up.

It was also 2-0 down at the break because of Fabio Quagliarella, who was set up both times by Gaston Ramirez.

However, Cagliari pulled one back 11 minutes after the interval when a clearance from Samp goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano ricocheted off the back of an oblivious Farias and into the back of the net.

Leonardo Pavoletti leveled four minutes later.

Cagliari moved seven points clear of the relegation zone, while Sampdoria remained sixth.