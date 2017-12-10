The Latest: California governor to visit wildfire scene

FALLBROOK, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on wildfires burning in Southern California (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

California Gov. Jerry Brown will visit the scene of a deadly wildfire in Ventura as firefighters continue the battle against wind-whipped blazes that have torched hundreds of homes.

Brown will survey damage from the Thomas Fire on Saturday and will meet with emergency management officials and residents.

The fire is the largest of six that have scorched Southern California. The fires from Ventura County to San Diego County have destroyed more than 500 buildings, killed dozens of horses and forced hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate.

One death is blamed on the Ventura blaze: A 70-year-old woman who crashed her car while evacuating.

On Friday, President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration allowing counties affected by the wildfires to receive federal assistance.