Accused serial predator had 'devil' in eyes, woman says

A woman who police say was raped by a serial sex predator on their first date says she saw the "devil" in his eyes.

The woman tells The Associated Press that 30-year-old Seth Mull quickly gained her trust online and over the phone, then raped and brutalized her in his Pennsylvania hotel room.

Authorities say Mull lured victims on social media, and then attacked them when they met in person. He allegedly turned women into "sex slaves," forcing them into prostitution and pornography while using violence and drugs to exert control.

He faces a preliminary hearing in one of the rape cases Thursday.

Mull is charged in three separate rape cases in Pennsylvania. Police say there may be additional victims.

Mull is behind bars. His lawyer isn't talking.