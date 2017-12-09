  1. Home
National Football League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/09 23:10
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 2 0 .833 348 223
Buffalo 6 6 0 .500 227 283
N.Y. Jets 5 7 0 .417 266 288
Miami 5 7 0 .417 209 298
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 266 282
Jacksonville 8 4 0 .667 299 178
Houston 4 8 0 .333 296 309
Indianapolis 3 9 0 .250 205 330
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 10 2 0 .833 281 213
Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 280 207
Cincinnati 5 7 0 .417 219 238
Cleveland 0 12 0 .000 176 308
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 6 0 .500 303 274
L.A. Chargers 6 6 0 .500 268 212
Oakland 6 6 0 .500 249 278
Denver 3 9 0 .250 206 315
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 2 0 .833 361 215
Dallas 6 6 0 .500 286 284
Washington 5 7 0 .417 272 314
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 189 291
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 9 4 0 .692 370 263
Carolina 8 4 0 .667 269 238
Atlanta 8 5 0 .615 294 261
Tampa Bay 4 8 0 .333 243 288
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 2 0 .833 285 204
Detroit 6 6 0 .500 314 308
Green Bay 6 6 0 .500 258 281
Chicago 3 9 0 .250 191 267
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 3 0 .750 361 222
Seattle 8 4 0 .667 290 222
Arizona 5 7 0 .417 219 310
San Francisco 2 10 0 .167 202 298

___

Thursday's Games

Atlanta 20, New Orleans 17

Sunday's Games

Oakland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

New England at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Denver at Indianapolis, 8:25 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Chicago at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Oakland, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30 p.m.