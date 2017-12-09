|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|15
|14
|1
|0
|46
|10
|43
|Man United
|15
|11
|2
|2
|35
|9
|35
|Chelsea
|16
|10
|2
|4
|28
|13
|32
|Liverpool
|15
|8
|5
|2
|33
|19
|29
|Arsenal
|15
|9
|1
|5
|29
|19
|28
|Tottenham
|15
|7
|4
|4
|23
|13
|25
|Burnley
|15
|7
|4
|4
|14
|12
|25
|Watford
|15
|6
|4
|5
|25
|26
|22
|Leicester
|15
|5
|5
|5
|20
|20
|20
|Everton
|15
|5
|3
|7
|19
|28
|18
|Southampton
|15
|4
|5
|6
|15
|18
|17
|Brighton
|15
|4
|5
|6
|14
|19
|17
|Stoke
|15
|4
|4
|7
|18
|30
|16
|Bournemouth
|15
|4
|3
|8
|13
|17
|15
|Newcastle
|15
|4
|3
|8
|14
|22
|15
|Huddersfield
|15
|4
|3
|8
|9
|26
|15
|West Brom
|15
|2
|7
|6
|12
|21
|13
|West Ham
|16
|3
|4
|9
|14
|32
|13
|Crystal Palace
|15
|2
|4
|9
|8
|25
|10
|Swansea
|15
|2
|3
|10
|8
|18
|9
|Saturday, Dec. 9
West Ham 1, Chelsea 0
Tottenham vs. Stoke 1500 GMT
Swansea vs. West Brom 1500 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth 1500 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Brighton 1500 GMT
Burnley vs. Watford 1500 GMT
Newcastle vs. Leicester 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Dec. 10
Southampton vs. Arsenal 1200 GMT
Liverpool vs. Everton 1415 GMT
Man United vs. Man City 1630 GMT
|Tuesday, Dec. 12
Burnley vs. Stoke 1945 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Watford 2000 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Chelsea 2000 GMT
|Wednesday, Dec. 13
Southampton vs. Leicester 1945 GMT
Swansea vs. Man City 1945 GMT
Newcastle vs. Everton 1945 GMT
Liverpool vs. West Brom 2000 GMT
Man United vs. Bournemouth 2000 GMT
Tottenham vs. Brighton 2000 GMT
West Ham vs. Arsenal 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|20
|15
|2
|3
|41
|17
|47
|Cardiff
|20
|13
|4
|3
|30
|14
|43
|Bristol City
|21
|11
|7
|3
|34
|22
|40
|Sheffield United
|21
|12
|1
|8
|34
|26
|37
|Aston Villa
|20
|10
|6
|4
|29
|18
|36
|Derby
|20
|10
|5
|5
|30
|21
|35
|Ipswich
|20
|10
|2
|8
|35
|30
|32
|Leeds
|20
|9
|3
|8
|30
|25
|30
|Middlesbrough
|20
|8
|5
|7
|25
|20
|29
|Preston
|20
|7
|8
|5
|23
|21
|29
|Brentford
|20
|6
|9
|5
|31
|27
|27
|Sheffield Wednesday
|20
|6
|9
|5
|25
|23
|27
|Nottingham Forest
|20
|9
|0
|11
|28
|33
|27
|Reading
|20
|7
|5
|8
|26
|24
|26
|Fulham
|20
|6
|8
|6
|26
|27
|26
|Norwich
|20
|6
|6
|8
|18
|26
|24
|Millwall
|20
|5
|7
|8
|22
|21
|22
|QPR
|20
|5
|7
|8
|22
|29
|22
|Barnsley
|20
|5
|5
|10
|24
|31
|20
|Hull
|20
|4
|7
|9
|34
|37
|19
|Bolton
|20
|3
|7
|10
|19
|37
|16
|Birmingham
|20
|4
|4
|12
|10
|29
|16
|Sunderland
|20
|2
|8
|10
|26
|38
|14
|Burton Albion
|20
|3
|5
|12
|12
|38
|14
|Friday, Dec. 8
Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 2
|Saturday, Dec. 9
Nottingham Forest vs. Bolton 1500 GMT
QPR vs. Leeds 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Preston 1500 GMT
Fulham vs. Birmingham 1500 GMT
Barnsley vs. Derby 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Millwall 1500 GMT
Hull vs. Brentford 1500 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT
Norwich vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1730 GMT
|Monday, Dec. 11
Reading vs. Cardiff 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|19
|13
|3
|3
|36
|12
|42
|Shrewsbury
|19
|12
|4
|3
|26
|13
|40
|Scunthorpe
|20
|11
|5
|4
|26
|14
|38
|Blackburn
|19
|11
|4
|4
|34
|17
|37
|Bradford
|20
|11
|3
|6
|29
|22
|36
|Charlton
|19
|10
|5
|4
|29
|23
|35
|Peterborough
|20
|8
|5
|7
|31
|29
|29
|Portsmouth
|20
|9
|2
|9
|25
|24
|29
|Southend
|20
|7
|7
|6
|24
|29
|28
|Oxford United
|20
|7
|6
|7
|34
|27
|27
|Fleetwood Town
|20
|7
|6
|7
|29
|30
|27
|Blackpool
|20
|7
|6
|7
|26
|27
|27
|Rotherham
|20
|8
|2
|10
|33
|30
|26
|Walsall
|19
|6
|7
|6
|27
|28
|25
|Bristol Rovers
|20
|8
|0
|12
|29
|36
|24
|Milton Keynes Dons
|20
|6
|6
|8
|22
|29
|24
|Doncaster
|20
|6
|5
|9
|21
|25
|23
|Oldham
|20
|6
|5
|9
|30
|38
|23
|Rochdale
|19
|4
|8
|7
|20
|24
|20
|Gillingham
|20
|4
|8
|8
|15
|22
|20
|AFC Wimbledon
|20
|5
|5
|10
|15
|22
|20
|Northampton
|20
|5
|4
|11
|15
|32
|19
|Bury
|20
|4
|5
|11
|19
|28
|17
|Plymouth
|20
|4
|5
|11
|15
|29
|17
|Saturday, Dec. 9
Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT
Oldham vs. Northampton 1500 GMT
Bradford vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT
Blackpool vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT
Walsall vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT
Plymouth vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Southend 1500 GMT
Charlton vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT
Oxford United vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT
Bury vs. AFC Wimbledon ppd.
|Saturday, Dec. 16
Doncaster vs. Oldham 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Bury 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
Northampton vs. Walsall 1500 GMT
Blackburn vs. Charlton 1500 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT
Rochdale vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT
Rotherham vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT
Southend vs. Bradford 1500 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Wigan 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|20
|12
|5
|3
|48
|18
|41
|Notts County
|20
|12
|5
|3
|35
|20
|41
|Accrington Stanley
|20
|11
|4
|5
|32
|22
|37
|Exeter
|20
|11
|3
|6
|28
|22
|36
|Wycombe
|20
|9
|6
|5
|38
|29
|33
|Coventry
|20
|9
|5
|6
|21
|12
|32
|Mansfield Town
|20
|8
|8
|4
|30
|23
|32
|Swindon
|20
|10
|2
|8
|30
|25
|32
|Newport County
|20
|8
|6
|6
|27
|22
|30
|Lincoln City
|20
|8
|6
|6
|24
|19
|30
|Colchester
|20
|8
|5
|7
|26
|23
|29
|Grimsby Town
|20
|8
|5
|7
|24
|26
|29
|Cambridge United
|20
|8
|5
|7
|17
|23
|29
|Carlisle
|20
|7
|6
|7
|28
|27
|27
|Stevenage
|20
|7
|5
|8
|26
|31
|26
|Cheltenham
|20
|6
|6
|8
|27
|29
|24
|Crawley Town
|20
|5
|6
|9
|17
|23
|21
|Yeovil
|20
|5
|5
|10
|27
|38
|20
|Crewe
|20
|6
|2
|12
|21
|34
|20
|Forest Green
|20
|5
|5
|10
|23
|39
|20
|Morecambe
|20
|4
|7
|9
|15
|25
|19
|Port Vale
|20
|5
|3
|12
|19
|31
|18
|Barnet
|20
|4
|5
|11
|21
|29
|17
|Chesterfield
|20
|4
|5
|11
|23
|37
|17
|Saturday, Dec. 9
Port Vale vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Swindon ppd.
Luton Town vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
Newport County vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Yeovil vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT
Morecambe vs. Coventry 1500 GMT
Colchester vs. Exeter 1500 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Barnet 1500 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT
|Friday, Dec. 15
Swindon vs. Colchester 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Dec. 16
Coventry vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT
Crewe vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT
Notts County vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
Forest Green vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT
Barnet vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT
|Friday, Dec. 22
Coventry vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT