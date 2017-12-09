  1. Home
Klaebo, Nilsson win sprints in cross-country ski World Cup

By  Associated Press
2017/12/09 22:38

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway reacts after winning the sprint final run at the cross country World Cup in Davos, Switzerland, on Saturday, Dec. 9

Stina Nilsson of Sweden reacts in the finish area after winning the women's sprint final run at the cross country World Cup in Davos, Switzerland, on

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo extended his dominating run in cross-country skiing's World Cup with a 1.5-kilometer sprint win on Saturday — his sixth victory in seven events this season.

The 22-year-old Norwegian finished 1.80 seconds clear of Federico Pellegrino of Italy, and 4.64 ahead of third-place Alexander Bolshunov of Russia.

In the women's sprint, Stina Nilsson of Sweden edged Norway's Maiken Caspersen Falla by 0.08 seconds.

Kikkan Randall of the United States was third, 2.53 behind Nilsson.