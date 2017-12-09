Visitors to Palau now required to sign eco-pledge on arrival: MOFA

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has issued a reminder to Taiwan citizens that visitors to Palau are now required to sign an eco-pledge upon arrival in the Pacific island country.

The "Palau Pledge" is an oath taken by foreign visitors promising that they will act in a responsible way to protect the country's natural and cultural heritage for its children and future generations, the foreign ministry said in a statement late Friday.

The oath will be stamped in visitors' passports and must be signed upon arrival in the country, according to the foreign ministry.

Palau has strict environmental rules and those caught breaking the law will risk heavy fines or other penalties, the foreign ministry said.

Taiwanese visitors, therefore, are advised to be considerate and to exercise caution on visits to Palau, the ministry said.

The new immigration policy was put into effect by the Palau government on Dec. 7, the ministry said.