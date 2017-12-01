Taiwan Literature Awards encourage contemporary writers to compose in their mother tongues

TAINAN (Taiwan News) — The ceremony of the 2017 Taiwan Literature Awards was held on Saturday at the National Museum of Taiwan Literature (NMTL) in Tainan.

The Awards are often referred to as the most prestigious ones for Taiwan literature, not only for their high selectivity but also for the substantial rewards given to each winner.

Liao Chen-fu (廖振富), director of NMTL, announced at an opening remark that from this year, the Golden Awards for Hakka, Taiwanese, and Indigenous Short Story would be given annually instead of once in three years in the past so as to encourage more writers to compose in their mother tongues.

Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君), who remained present at the ceremony until the end, said right now was an important moment for Taiwanese literature to find its roots in our homeland, for many Taiwanese literary works, after being translated into different languages, had begun to reach readers far beyond our country.

Cheng said literature is the core of civilization and soul of a country, and that the government would be committed to promote literary works of Hakka, Taiwanese, and indigenous peoples.

Nakao Eki Pacidal (林泠), winner of Best Taiwan Indigenous Short Story, said in a video that her work is about a young woman who, after being an expat for some time, goes back to her hometown and begins learning about her origin.

Judge Tong Shu-ming (董恕明) spoke with a Taiwan News reporter and said in order to reach more readers, indigenous writers tend to write in the Chinese language.

Tong said it would be challenging for general readers if indigenous writers compose solely with the romanization of indigenous languages.

The Golden Award for Novel went to Lien Ming-wei (連明偉). He was given a reward of NT$1 million (US$33,100), the highest among the six awards.

Like most of the awardees, Lien’s work discusses the relationship of people and the lands they inhabit, with sometimes personal reflections that are closely related to the author himself.

Lien did not attend the ceremony but his sister, on his behalf, delivered his speech.

Saturday’s award ceremony began with a short theatrical performance, “Qibla” (吉卜拉), by the troupe Voler du Feu (盜火劇團). The play was composed by Sheng (沈琬婷), and was awarded the 2015 Taiwan Literature Awards for Best Play.

Another performance was the liam kua (唸歌), presented by artist Yang Hsiu-ching (楊秀卿).

Liam kua is a form of storytelling in traditional Taiwanese music. Yang usually performs liam kua while playing the yueqin (the moon lute).

Even though Yang is 98 years old, her lively and entertaining performance won several rounds of applause from the audience.

The Taiwan Literature Awards were established in 2001 with the aim of encouraging literary works, promoting publications of Taiwan literature, and revitalizing literary activities in Taiwan.