Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 9, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Spotty showers;86;77;A shower;87;77;SW;5;81%;80%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;76;64;Sunny and beautiful;79;64;WNW;8;52%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;54;36;High clouds;54;35;NE;9;57%;1%;2

Algiers, Algeria;A touch of rain;60;50;Warmer with some sun;63;54;SSW;8;74%;13%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;41;32;A little p.m. rain;39;31;N;14;93%;85%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;34;29;A touch of rain;39;34;NNE;8;72%;89%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;48;31;Sunny and chilly;48;30;ESE;7;63%;3%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;28;19;A little snow;22;13;SW;15;59%;91%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot with high clouds;99;73;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;WSW;6;37%;6%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;63;55;Spotty showers;61;42;NW;7;48%;60%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;74;63;A shower or two;74;63;NNW;8;67%;69%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;63;38;Increasing clouds;64;40;NW;7;39%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;89;74;A passing shower;86;74;E;5;77%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds;84;63;Mostly sunny;84;63;E;5;57%;16%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;92;73;Sunshine;91;72;SSW;5;51%;12%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy;53;45;Mostly cloudy;62;51;WSW;16;68%;57%;2

Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;45;27;Mostly sunny, breezy;39;25;NE;15;26%;28%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A touch of rain;46;26;Mostly sunny, colder;38;32;SSE;8;64%;50%;2

Berlin, Germany;Snowy this morning;37;30;A little p.m. snow;35;31;SSW;11;64%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;68;52;Afternoon showers;67;47;W;6;78%;74%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;78;66;Thundershowers;79;64;NW;7;75%;76%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;40;25;Partly sunny;39;37;SSW;13;59%;35%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Rather cloudy;37;31;Spotty showers;44;37;WSW;14;84%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;53;33;Partly sunny, cooler;41;24;WSW;13;57%;25%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Rain and snow;38;27;Partly sunny;37;34;SSW;9;52%;59%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;90;66;Mostly sunny;88;59;SSE;5;49%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;67;A p.m. t-storm;85;66;WNW;4;50%;72%;7

Busan, South Korea;Warmer;48;35;Mostly cloudy;54;27;WNW;9;69%;25%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;70;55;High clouds;72;57;NE;8;52%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy and cooler;72;59;Sunny and beautiful;78;58;SE;19;42%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;83;67;A t-storm in spots;79;66;NNE;4;65%;64%;6

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;91;73;Sunshine, pleasant;88;74;E;3;72%;21%;6

Chicago, United States;Morning snow showers;35;24;Sun and some clouds;36;29;WNW;11;56%;53%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;90;73;Sunshine, pleasant;88;76;ESE;6;68%;53%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;40;31;Spotty showers;36;32;SE;9;78%;80%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and clouds;84;71;Partly sunny, breezy;84;72;NNE;14;38%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Sunny and milder;59;34;Sunny and warmer;69;40;W;6;37%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy and humid;84;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;78;NE;13;81%;66%;4

Delhi, India;Sunshine, pleasant;79;51;Hazy sunshine;80;53;NNE;3;41%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;62;33;Sunny and mild;62;37;SW;7;12%;1%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain;78;71;Periods of rain;76;71;ENE;9;86%;91%;1

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;Showers, some heavy;88;71;ENE;4;75%;80%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, cold;37;30;Rain tapering off;38;27;NNE;14;92%;89%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;46;28;Plenty of sunshine;52;29;N;5;36%;2%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;64;56;Periods of sun;63;58;WSW;12;82%;66%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;67;59;Mostly cloudy;71;63;E;4;60%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-shower in spots;76;59;Turning cloudy;79;60;NE;5;57%;61%;9

Havana, Cuba;Rain, not as warm;76;61;Partly sunny;70;59;NNE;12;51%;44%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;39;29;Cloudy;33;30;S;12;93%;65%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;88;70;Clouds and sun;88;71;SE;3;64%;5%;6

Hong Kong, China;High clouds;69;55;Clouds and sun, nice;74;57;NNE;5;40%;0%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower;83;68;A passing shower;81;66;N;9;59%;62%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;87;62;Sunny and nice;86;60;ENE;5;37%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mainly cloudy;73;45;Partly sunny, nice;74;46;NE;3;44%;25%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;58;53;Periods of rain;54;40;WSW;13;66%;67%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;90;77;Brief p.m. showers;89;77;W;10;72%;81%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;87;72;Sunshine and nice;87;71;NW;7;51%;41%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Afternoon showers;79;56;A t-storm in spots;78;56;NNE;8;56%;83%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;61;26;Plenty of sunshine;54;27;NW;4;29%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;83;57;Sunny and pleasant;83;54;N;2;25%;6%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;72;47;Sunny and pleasant;75;46;SSW;4;58%;4%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;94;68;Hot with sunshine;96;68;N;9;25%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;41;34;A touch of rain;37;25;WNW;11;70%;62%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;86;77;Showers;86;77;N;5;68%;89%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;87;72;A t-storm in spots;84;72;SW;6;79%;56%;9

Kolkata, India;Rain and a t-storm;73;69;Spotty showers;79;67;NW;6;86%;74%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;89;74;A t-storm in spots;90;75;N;4;80%;87%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;58;37;A t-storm in spots;61;38;ENE;8;45%;56%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;86;77;A t-storm around;88;76;SSW;6;74%;70%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;72;63;Mostly sunny;73;63;S;8;68%;4%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;64;56;Mostly cloudy;62;50;WSW;14;84%;85%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, chilly;41;30;Rain tapering off;45;33;ENE;18;80%;94%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;82;56;Partly sunny, warm;83;56;NNE;5;16%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;85;75;Partly sunny;86;75;SW;6;74%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;59;42;Mostly cloudy;55;42;SW;9;77%;81%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;88;78;Becoming cloudy;86;77;NNE;4;68%;40%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of showers;86;77;Morning showers;88;75;SSE;5;81%;89%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;88;78;An afternoon shower;92;79;ESE;4;62%;64%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;75;53;Mostly sunny;77;54;SSE;9;58%;2%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;65;36;Cool with some sun;64;35;NNE;6;25%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Rain and a t-storm;78;49;Sunny and cooler;65;49;NNW;9;44%;10%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Showers of rain/snow;36;30;A bit of a.m. snow;32;20;SW;6;80%;75%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;88;76;Partly sunny, nice;87;75;ENE;13;63%;3%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Pleasant and warmer;84;62;Mostly sunny;77;59;S;7;54%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;34;25;Snow in the morning;29;12;NNW;5;68%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;34;29;A bit of ice;35;33;SE;10;86%;84%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;84;72;Hazy sunshine;87;73;N;6;66%;5%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;77;54;Nice with some sun;77;56;NNE;13;45%;3%;7

New York, United States;A little snow;34;32;Turning sunny;39;30;WSW;10;49%;20%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Abundant sunshine;63;43;Some brightening;64;44;NE;5;62%;10%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;17;6;Low clouds;27;12;SSW;7;89%;74%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;50;36;Partly sunny;55;44;SW;7;57%;60%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;40;21;Colder;26;23;N;4;71%;78%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;33;23;Colder;25;9;NW;12;62%;34%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers and t-storms;82;77;Heavy showers;82;76;W;6;85%;91%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;75;Showers and t-storms;85;75;NW;6;84%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;86;75;A shower;86;74;E;6;76%;67%;7

Paris, France;Partly sunny, chilly;39;34;Breezy with rain;49;42;SSW;15;67%;88%;1

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;86;72;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;ENE;9;30%;8%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Lots of sun, nice;90;69;Some sun, pleasant;87;70;NW;7;56%;4%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;89;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;77;N;7;72%;74%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;71;An afternoon shower;91;70;NW;5;56%;81%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;36;28;A little p.m. snow;37;33;SW;11;54%;67%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;39;32;Colder in the p.m.;42;9;NW;8;66%;54%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, mainly late;66;51;Showers, some heavy;63;50;NE;8;76%;92%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;65;49;Mostly sunny;67;51;SSW;4;67%;33%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower;87;77;A passing shower;87;77;NNE;8;67%;58%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;28;18;Mostly sunny, cold;26;17;NE;5;40%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;36;27;Cloudy;35;26;S;9;87%;36%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;79;72;A shower in the a.m.;80;69;WNW;9;74%;55%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, but cool;63;35;Partly sunny;67;37;NE;6;15%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;51;28;Showers around;52;49;S;9;72%;92%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, a bit of ice;37;32;A bit of p.m. snow;35;27;S;8;72%;88%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;66;51;Plenty of sun;66;50;ENE;8;46%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A heavy p.m. t-storm;78;65;Showers and t-storms;69;63;NE;10;79%;76%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and breezy;85;76;A shower in places;85;76;ENE;15;65%;75%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun, nice;73;59;Periods of sun;70;58;N;10;64%;0%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;76;33;Sunny and pleasant;71;34;ENE;6;25%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;88;60;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;WSW;7;32%;6%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;84;70;Nice with some sun;85;71;NNE;5;68%;4%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;60;53;A p.m. shower or two;60;43;WSW;10;78%;93%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;47;35;Partly sunny;51;34;ENE;5;69%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;41;31;Showers of rain/snow;48;18;NW;8;68%;57%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;48;41;Partly sunny, cool;52;39;WNW;13;53%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;78;A t-storm in spots;88;78;N;6;76%;64%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds, mild;52;29;Sunshine and colder;35;20;S;11;66%;1%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;75;A stray shower;84;73;ENE;9;67%;72%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny intervals;39;31;Partly sunny;35;29;SSE;6;86%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;76;64;Sunny and beautiful;79;65;NNE;12;53%;3%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;68;57;A passing shower;72;58;ENE;6;71%;58%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. shower or two;39;27;Cloudy;31;27;S;8;79%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;52;25;Mostly sunny, chilly;40;23;NNE;4;85%;4%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;50;32;Mostly sunny;47;32;N;3;75%;7%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;52;32;Plenty of sunshine;49;33;WNW;6;24%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Pleasant and warmer;73;51;High clouds;72;54;NE;5;46%;0%;2

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;56;38;Mostly sunny;52;37;ESE;5;47%;11%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and warmer;52;35;Periods of sun;56;47;SW;8;64%;4%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little snow;35;24;A snow shower;32;19;N;18;61%;73%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;66;48;A shower or two;63;49;S;5;59%;59%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;61;45;Clouds and sun;61;46;SSW;6;68%;9%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;16;-8;Partly sunny, cold;8;-23;NNW;6;67%;24%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Turning cloudy, mild;54;45;Some sun;56;45;NNE;4;46%;0%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;36;24;Partly sunny;37;33;E;9;39%;27%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Becoming cloudy;77;63;Partly sunny, warm;86;68;E;4;52%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;36;26;Cloudy;33;26;SSE;7;70%;41%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;36;28;Partly sunny;35;30;SSE;9;75%;69%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;72;65;Partly sunny, windy;72;63;N;27;76%;10%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Partial sunshine;91;72;Mostly sunny, humid;90;74;NW;5;68%;43%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;38;20;Plenty of sunshine;37;21;E;3;62%;10%;2

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit