Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 9, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Spotty showers;30;25;A shower;31;25;SW;9;81%;80%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;24;18;Sunny and beautiful;26;18;WNW;13;52%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;12;2;High clouds;12;2;NE;15;57%;1%;2

Algiers, Algeria;A touch of rain;16;10;Warmer with some sun;17;12;SSW;13;74%;13%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;5;0;A little p.m. rain;4;-1;N;23;93%;85%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;1;-2;A touch of rain;4;1;NNE;13;72%;89%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;9;0;Sunny and chilly;9;-1;ESE;10;63%;3%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;-2;-7;A little snow;-5;-11;SW;25;59%;91%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot with high clouds;37;23;Partly sunny and hot;37;22;WSW;10;37%;6%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;17;13;Spotty showers;16;5;NW;11;48%;60%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;23;17;A shower or two;23;17;NNW;14;67%;69%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;17;3;Increasing clouds;18;4;NW;11;39%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;32;23;A passing shower;30;23;E;8;77%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds;29;17;Mostly sunny;29;17;E;9;57%;16%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;34;23;Sunshine;33;22;SSW;8;51%;12%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy;11;7;Mostly cloudy;17;11;WSW;26;68%;57%;2

Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;7;-3;Mostly sunny, breezy;4;-4;NE;25;26%;28%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A touch of rain;8;-3;Mostly sunny, colder;3;0;SSE;12;64%;50%;2

Berlin, Germany;Snowy this morning;3;-1;A little p.m. snow;2;-1;SSW;17;64%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;20;11;Afternoon showers;19;9;W;9;78%;74%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;19;Thundershowers;26;18;NW;11;75%;76%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;4;-4;Partly sunny;4;3;SSW;20;59%;35%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Rather cloudy;3;-1;Spotty showers;7;3;WSW;23;84%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;12;1;Partly sunny, cooler;5;-5;WSW;20;57%;25%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Rain and snow;3;-3;Partly sunny;3;1;SSW;14;52%;59%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;32;19;Mostly sunny;31;15;SSE;8;49%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;19;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;WNW;7;50%;72%;7

Busan, South Korea;Warmer;9;2;Mostly cloudy;12;-3;WNW;15;69%;25%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;21;13;High clouds;22;14;NE;14;52%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy and cooler;22;15;Sunny and beautiful;26;15;SE;31;42%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;A t-storm in spots;26;19;NNE;6;65%;64%;6

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;33;23;Sunshine, pleasant;31;23;E;5;72%;21%;6

Chicago, United States;Morning snow showers;2;-5;Sun and some clouds;2;-2;WNW;18;56%;53%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;23;Sunshine, pleasant;31;24;ESE;10;68%;53%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;5;-1;Spotty showers;2;0;SE;14;78%;80%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and clouds;29;22;Partly sunny, breezy;29;22;NNE;23;38%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Sunny and milder;15;1;Sunny and warmer;21;4;W;9;37%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy and humid;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;NE;22;81%;66%;4

Delhi, India;Sunshine, pleasant;26;11;Hazy sunshine;27;12;NNE;5;41%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;17;1;Sunny and mild;17;3;SW;11;12%;1%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain;26;22;Periods of rain;24;22;ENE;14;86%;91%;1

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;Showers, some heavy;31;22;ENE;7;75%;80%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, cold;3;-1;Rain tapering off;3;-3;NNE;23;92%;89%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;8;-2;Plenty of sunshine;11;-2;N;8;36%;2%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;18;14;Periods of sun;17;14;WSW;20;82%;66%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;19;15;Mostly cloudy;22;17;E;6;60%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-shower in spots;24;15;Turning cloudy;26;15;NE;8;57%;61%;9

Havana, Cuba;Rain, not as warm;24;16;Partly sunny;21;15;NNE;20;51%;44%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;4;-2;Cloudy;1;-1;S;20;93%;65%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;31;21;Clouds and sun;31;22;SE;6;64%;5%;6

Hong Kong, China;High clouds;20;13;Clouds and sun, nice;23;14;NNE;9;40%;0%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower;28;20;A passing shower;27;19;N;14;59%;62%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;31;16;Sunny and nice;30;16;ENE;9;37%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mainly cloudy;23;7;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;NE;4;44%;25%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;15;12;Periods of rain;12;4;WSW;21;66%;67%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;32;25;Brief p.m. showers;32;25;W;16;72%;81%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Sunshine and nice;31;22;NW;12;51%;41%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Afternoon showers;26;13;A t-storm in spots;26;13;NNE;13;56%;83%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;16;-3;Plenty of sunshine;12;-3;NW;7;29%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;28;14;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;N;4;25%;6%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;22;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;SSW;6;58%;4%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;35;20;Hot with sunshine;36;20;N;15;25%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;5;1;A touch of rain;3;-4;WNW;17;70%;62%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;30;25;Showers;30;25;N;8;68%;89%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;SW;9;79%;56%;9

Kolkata, India;Rain and a t-storm;23;20;Spotty showers;26;20;NW;9;86%;74%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;N;6;80%;87%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;3;A t-storm in spots;16;3;ENE;14;45%;56%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm around;31;24;SSW;10;74%;70%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;22;17;Mostly sunny;23;17;S;13;68%;4%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;18;13;Mostly cloudy;16;10;WSW;22;84%;85%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-1;Rain tapering off;7;1;ENE;29;80%;94%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;28;13;Partly sunny, warm;28;13;NNE;8;16%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;29;24;Partly sunny;30;24;SW;10;74%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;15;5;Mostly cloudy;13;6;SW;15;77%;81%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Becoming cloudy;30;25;NNE;7;68%;40%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of showers;30;25;Morning showers;31;24;SSE;8;81%;89%;6

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;31;26;An afternoon shower;33;26;ESE;7;62%;64%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;24;12;Mostly sunny;25;12;SSE;15;58%;2%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;18;2;Cool with some sun;18;2;NNE;9;25%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Rain and a t-storm;25;9;Sunny and cooler;19;10;NNW;15;44%;10%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Showers of rain/snow;2;-1;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-7;SW;10;80%;75%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;ENE;22;63%;3%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Pleasant and warmer;29;17;Mostly sunny;25;15;S;11;54%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;1;-4;Snow in the morning;-1;-11;NNW;8;68%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;1;-2;A bit of ice;2;1;SE;16;86%;84%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;29;22;Hazy sunshine;30;23;N;10;66%;5%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;25;12;Nice with some sun;25;13;NNE;21;45%;3%;7

New York, United States;A little snow;1;0;Turning sunny;4;-1;WSW;16;49%;20%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Abundant sunshine;17;6;Some brightening;18;7;NE;9;62%;10%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;-8;-14;Low clouds;-3;-11;SSW;12;89%;74%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;10;2;Partly sunny;13;6;SW;11;57%;60%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;4;-6;Colder;-3;-5;N;6;71%;78%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;1;-5;Colder;-4;-13;NW;20;62%;34%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers and t-storms;28;25;Heavy showers;28;24;W;9;85%;91%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;NW;10;84%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;30;24;A shower;30;23;E;10;76%;67%;7

Paris, France;Partly sunny, chilly;4;1;Breezy with rain;10;5;SSW;24;67%;88%;1

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;30;22;Mostly sunny and hot;35;24;ENE;15;30%;8%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Lots of sun, nice;32;21;Some sun, pleasant;30;21;NW;11;56%;4%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;N;12;72%;74%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;22;An afternoon shower;33;21;NW;8;56%;81%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;A little p.m. snow;3;0;SW;18;54%;67%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;4;0;Colder in the p.m.;6;-13;NW;13;66%;54%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, mainly late;19;10;Showers, some heavy;17;10;NE;13;76%;92%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;18;9;Mostly sunny;20;10;SSW;6;67%;33%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower;31;25;A passing shower;31;25;NNE;12;67%;58%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;-2;-8;Mostly sunny, cold;-3;-8;NE;8;40%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;Cloudy;1;-3;S;14;87%;36%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;26;22;A shower in the a.m.;26;20;WNW;14;74%;55%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, but cool;17;2;Partly sunny;19;3;NE;9;15%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;10;-2;Showers around;11;10;S;15;72%;92%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, a bit of ice;3;0;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-3;S;14;72%;88%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;10;Plenty of sun;19;10;ENE;13;46%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A heavy p.m. t-storm;25;18;Showers and t-storms;21;17;NE;16;79%;76%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and breezy;30;25;A shower in places;30;25;ENE;24;65%;75%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun, nice;23;15;Periods of sun;21;15;N;17;64%;0%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;24;1;Sunny and pleasant;22;1;ENE;9;25%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;31;16;Plenty of sunshine;33;14;WSW;11;32%;6%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;21;Nice with some sun;29;21;NNE;8;68%;4%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;16;12;A p.m. shower or two;15;6;WSW;16;78%;93%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;8;2;Partly sunny;11;1;ENE;7;69%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;5;0;Showers of rain/snow;9;-8;NW;12;68%;57%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;9;5;Partly sunny, cool;11;4;WNW;20;53%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;25;A t-storm in spots;31;26;N;9;76%;64%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds, mild;11;-2;Sunshine and colder;2;-6;S;18;66%;1%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A stray shower;29;23;ENE;15;67%;72%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny intervals;4;-1;Partly sunny;2;-1;SSE;10;86%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;24;18;Sunny and beautiful;26;18;NNE;20;53%;3%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;20;14;A passing shower;22;14;ENE;10;71%;58%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. shower or two;4;-3;Cloudy;0;-3;S;14;79%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;11;-4;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-5;NNE;7;85%;4%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;10;0;Mostly sunny;8;0;N;6;75%;7%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;11;0;Plenty of sunshine;10;0;WNW;10;24%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Pleasant and warmer;23;11;High clouds;22;12;NE;8;46%;0%;2

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;13;3;Mostly sunny;11;3;ESE;8;47%;11%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and warmer;11;2;Periods of sun;14;8;SW;13;64%;4%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little snow;2;-5;A snow shower;0;-7;N;29;61%;73%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;19;9;A shower or two;17;9;S;8;59%;59%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;16;7;Clouds and sun;16;8;SSW;10;68%;9%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-9;-22;Partly sunny, cold;-14;-31;NNW;10;67%;24%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Turning cloudy, mild;12;7;Some sun;13;7;NNE;6;46%;0%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;2;-4;Partly sunny;3;1;E;14;39%;27%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Becoming cloudy;25;17;Partly sunny, warm;30;20;E;6;52%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;Cloudy;1;-3;SSE;11;70%;41%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;2;-2;Partly sunny;1;-1;SSE;15;75%;69%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;22;18;Partly sunny, windy;22;17;N;43;76%;10%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Partial sunshine;33;22;Mostly sunny, humid;32;23;NW;7;68%;43%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;3;-7;Plenty of sunshine;3;-6;E;4;62%;10%;2

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius