"The Great Indian Festival" in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Students of National Tsing Hua University are organizing an Indian cultural night with traditional Indian folk dances and delicious Indian food.

The event is called the 'Great Indian Utsav 2017' and will be held on December 16 in the NTHU auditorium at 6 pm. The event is organized by the Indian students of NTHU.

"We are organizing this event to celebrate the rich traditions of India and also to help our Taiwanese friends learn more about Indian culture. We want to use the event as a platform to show our rapidly spreading culture and its diversity to our Taiwanese friends and hope that they enjoy the event and get to know us a bit more. Indian culture has been embraced in all parts of the world with people from all walks of life enjoying Indian food and dance numbers. We just want to spread happiness and share our rich heritage with the people of Taiwan," said Saurav Bhattacharya, a Ph.D candidate and one of the co-organizers of the event.

"We will express our culture through the richness of Indian food that is loved by all. We will arrange for Indian folk dancers and music performances to showcase the traditions of different states in India followed by a spectacular performance by a Japanese sitar player. We also have a number of our Taiwanese friends who will put on dance performances on Indian songs. We will arrange for a special Yoga performance that will tell the story of the beginning of Yoga in India," continued Saurav.

"India has contributed a lot to the world and will continue to do so. After zero, yoga is one of the biggest contributions of India and we want to share the story behind it. The major highlight of the event will be the delicious Indian food that everyone will be enjoying. There will be vegetarian and non-vegetarian options as well as halal options as we want to be open to all groups of people. Everyone is welcome." concluded Saurav.

The event will host about 400 people. Tickets are available for the price of NT$300.

Click here for more information about the event.