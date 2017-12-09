Irish border lives and livelihoods hinge on Brexit outcome

A truck drives past an "anti-Brexit" sign, set up by local activists, on a road on the outskirts of Middletown, Nothern Ireland, Britain, close to the
In this photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, the river flows through the border town of Pettigo separating Ireland, left, from Nothern Ireland, Britai
Farmer John Sheridan John Sheridan drives with his dog near Florencecourt in Nothern Ireland, Britain, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Sheridan remembers whe
Mona Flood, 80, shows the booklet that her mother had to get stamped each time she drove across the Ireland-Northern Ireland border at her home in the
A booklet dated 1968, that had to be stamped for driving across the Ireland-Northern Ireland border is shown by Mona Flood, 80, at her home on the Iri
Farmer John Sheridan feeds his livestock near Florencecourt in Nothern Ireland, Britain, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Sheridan remembers when the border be
Father La Flynn, local priest of border town Pettigo, looks at the river as he pauses on the bridge where Ireland and Nothern Ireland invisibly meet,
FLORENCECOURT, Northern Ireland (AP) — Since Britain voted to leave the European Union, concerns have mounted about whether there will be a return to customs duties and vehicle checks at the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.
Britain and the EU have now agreed there must be no so-called hard border between the two countries, but there are months of negotiations ahead to determine exactly what that means. Farmer John Sheridan says the breakthrough gives him some comfort that the border will remain open.
Since the vote, he has feared Brexit could threaten the borderless life that he and his neighbors have built, putting up new barriers to trade and heightening political tensions in a region still moving on from decades of violence.