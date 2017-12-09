Geminid meteor shower to occur next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to the forecast by the Taipei Astronomical Museum, Taiwanese stargazers can get a full view of the Geminid meteor shower next week on Wednesday and Thursday .

The forecast also specifically mentions the maximum number of 120 shooting stars per hour will be visible if the weather stays favorable. The best time to observe the shooting stars is said to be between 10 p.m. to midnight on both the days when they reach the zenith, as said by the museum reported by the Central News Agency.

However it also reports that the visibility may decline due to moonlight interference after 1 a.m. the following day.

Stargazers are advised by the museum to watch the shooting stars from areas which have lesser lights which will increase the chances of seeing as many stars as possible. Favorable locations being mountains with an altitude of 2,000 meters above sea level or higher.