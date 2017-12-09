Hirscher leads Luitz, Pinturault in 1st run of World Cup GS

VAL D'ISERE, France (AP) — Marcel Hirscher posted the fastest time in the opening run of a men's World Cup giant slalom on Saturday, positioning himself for a fifth straight win in the discipline.

The overall champion from Austria timed 56.74 seconds to lead Stefan Luitz of Germany by 0.10 and Alexis Pinturault of France by 0.12.

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was fourth and had 0.31 to make up in the second run, while Olympic champion Ted Ligety of the United States finished 2.38 seconds off the lead.

Organizers lowered the start because of high winds in the upper part of the course.

Hirscher can become the first male skier in nearly 37 years to win five consecutive World Cup giant slaloms after Swedish standout Ingemar Stenmark last completed the feat in 1981.