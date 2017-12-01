ITF names Chan Yung-jan of Taiwan as one of its 2017 world champions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The International Tennis Federation (ITF) crowned Chan Yung-jan (詹詠然) of Taiwan one of its world champions as part of the Doubles Team of the Year with Martina Hingis of Switzerland.

Spanish-Venezuelan Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza was named Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Player of the Year Friday.

It was the first time a tennis player from Taiwan received such a high honor in the sport, the Central News Agency reported.

Chan and Hingis “won all nine finals they contested, including winning the US Open without dropping a set,” the WTA noted, adding that the team came to an end with the Swiss champion announcing her retirement.

“It’s an honor to be named ITF World Doubles Champion and I am even happier that I get to share it with Martina. We had an amazing season together and I am very pleased we got to finish it on such a high note,” the WTA quoted Chan as saying.

The duo ended the year as the world’s No.1-ranked doubles team in tennis. In addition to the US Open, they also won the BNP Paribas Open, the Mutua Madrid Open, the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome, the Mallorca Open, the Aegon International Eastbourne in Great Britain, the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio, the Wuhan Open and the China Open.