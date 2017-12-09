China concerned after Taiwan and Philippines sign deal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On Friday China's Foreign Ministry said the country was seriously concerned about the nature of the bilateral investment agreement between Taiwan and the Philippines as it considers Taiwan its extended territory.

Taiwan and the Philippines agreed to improve trade and an official agreement was signed in Manila on Thursday by the Taiwanese representative to the Philippines and his counterpart.

After which, speaking to the press, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said China had no issues if the agreement between Taiwan and the Philippines were 'normal' trade ties and nothing official.

He also said China does not agree or allow any official exchanges between Taiwan and any of China's diplomatic allies.

"We are extremely concerned that the relevant Philippine department signed with Taiwan investment protection agreements or other cooperation documents that are obviously official in character. China has already lodged representations with the Philippines," Geng told a daily news briefing.

He also said that China hopes the Philippines government would keep the "one-China" principle and avoid having any kind of trouble between Beijing and Manila due to the Taiwan issue.

China and the Philippines have mended relations in the past that was strained over a territorial dispute in the South China Sea after the election of President Duterte last year.

However, Taiwan and the Philippines have always maintained traditionally close business as well as cultural ties despite Manila cutting its diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1975.