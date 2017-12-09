Final preparations underway for 'The Last Jedi' premiere

In this still image taken from video, a giant assault vehicle and gun turrets towers over the carpet at the Shrine Auditorium where guests will make t
In this still image taken from video, a giant assault vehicle and gun turrets towers over the carpet at the Shrine Auditorium where guests will make t
In this still image taken from video, a giant assault vehicle and gun turrets towers over the carpet at the Shrine Auditorium where guests will make t
In this still image taken from video, a giant assault vehicle and gun turrets towers over the carpet at the Shrine Auditorium where guests will make t
FILE - In this April 7, 2011 file photo, actress Carrie Fisher appears at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles. Fisher stars as General Leia in "
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Carrie Fisher as General Leia in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," in theaters on Dec. 15. (Lucasfilm via AP)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Star Wars is taking over a site near downtown Los Angeles in anticipation of the premiere of the franchise's latest film.
Crews worked Friday to set up the Shrine Auditorium for Saturday's world premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." A giant assault vehicle and gun turrets towered over the carpet where guests will make their way into the venue.
It will be the first time the eighth film in the core Star Wars franchise, which includes the return of Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher's final role, is shown beyond a select group of VIPs.
"The Last Jedi" is one of the year's biggest releases. Early box office projections are for the film to debut in the $200 million range on its first weekend.