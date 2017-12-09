Honduran opposition challenges election results at deadline

An anti-government demonstrator bangs on a cooking pot during a march through the Morazan street in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Inter
A couple sells roast meat near where anti-government demonstrators gather to protest at the Hato neighborhood in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, Dec. 8
Anti-government demonstrators burn a campaign poster of the National Party during a march through the Morazan street in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday,
Anti-government demonstrators shatter a campaign poster of the National Party with a portrait of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez during a ma
Soldiers stand guard at a check point near the Electoral Court during an anti-government demonstrator in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
Anti-government demonstrators march in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. International observers urged Honduras' opposition Friday to file
A musician plays an accordion marching during an Anti-government protest in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. International observers urged
An anti-government demonstrator sings Honduras' national anthem at the end of a march near to the Electoral Court in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, De
Anti-government demonstrators chant slogans against Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez as they gather to protest at the Hato neighborhood in Te
Anti-government demonstrators march through the Morazan street in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. International observers urged Honduras'
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The challenger in Honduras' still unresolved presidential election has filed a challenge to the Nov. 26 contest that seeks to annul the results and requests a recount.
Salvador Nasralla, candidate of the opposition alliance, and his campaign team handed over the paperwork with just minutes to spare before a midnight deadline expired Friday.
Honduras' electoral court's original tally put President Juan Orlando Hernandez ahead by more than 52,000 votes or 1.6 percent. But in an electoral process plagued by problems that dragged on for days, both candidates declared themselves winner.
Nasralla says he doesn't expect their challenge to go anywhere, but sees it as a necessary step before he takes the case abroad to international authorities.
International observers had urged the opposition to challenge the election through existing channels.