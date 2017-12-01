Taiwan to decide on Ching Fu minesweeper contract Dec.11

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Attorneys for the Ministry of National Defense will meet on December 11 to decide whether the contract with troubled Ching Fu Shipbuilding Co. (慶富造船) for six minesweepers should be canceled or not, reports said Saturday.

The Kaohsiung-based company defaulted on a NT$20.5 billion (US$679 million) syndicated loan from state banks for the NT$35.8 billion (US$1.18 billion) contract to build six minesweepers for the Navy.

If Ching Fu had not turned the situation around by the end of Friday December 8, the Navy would decide Saturday to terminate the contract, but a new turn of events occurred late Friday, the Central News Agency reported.

A statement from Ching Fu Chairman Chen Ching-nan (陳慶男) said that company investors would put NT$5 billion (US$166 million) into a trust to allow the construction of the minesweepers to continue.

As a result, the military said that its attorneys would meet Monday to discuss a wide range of issues and decide whether the contract should be ended. Ching Fu would be informed of any decision reached at the meeting, the military said.

The company would receive a number of days’ time to prepare a response, but not too long, CNA reported.

If the military’s decision went against Ching Fu, the company might choose to undertake legal action, but a total of NT$9 billion (US$299 million) in advance payment bonds would be seized, including NT$2.4 billion (US$80 million) already taken, according to the CNA report.

The scandal has raised questions about why such a small company succeeded in winning such a major contract. The affair comes at a time when Taiwan is emphasizing domestic production of major weapons systems such as submarines.