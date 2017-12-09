New Zealand vs. West Indies, 2nd test scoreboard

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday on the first day of the second cricket test between New Zealand and the West Indies at Seddon Park:

West Indies won the toss New Zealand, 1st Innings

Jeet Raval c Dowrich b Gabriel 84

Tom Latham c Dowrich b Cummins 22

Kane Williamson c Dowrich b Cummins 43

Ross Taylor c Dowrich b Roach 16

Henry Nicholls lbw b Reifer 13

Mitchell Santner b Gabriel 24

Colin de Grandhomme b Gabriel 58

Tom Blundell not out 12

Neil Wagner not out 1

Extras (3w,10nb) 13

TOTAL (for seven wickets) 286

Overs: 87. Batting time: 391 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-65, 2-154, 3-159, 4-186, 5-189, 6-265, 7-275.

Still to bat: Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Shannon Gabriel 19-3-79-3 (1w,5nb), Kemar Roach 19-7-45-1 (1nb), Miguel Cummins 17-4-37-2 (2w,4nb), Rohan Chase 12-1-78-0, Raymon Reifer 17-8-36-1, Kraigg Brathwait 3-0-11-0.

Series: New Zealand leads the two-test series 1-0.

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford and Rod Tucker, Australia.

TV umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.