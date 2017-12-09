BC-Asian News Digest

VIETNAM-FRANKLIN GRAHAM — More than 10,000 Vietnamese have filled up a stadium in a rare Christian evangelistic event led by the Rev. Franklin Graham, who said he wants the communist government to consider Christians its best citizens. By Yves Dam Van. SENT: 520 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-KOREAN WAR PLAN — In a nuclear standoff with North Korea more than two decades ago — years before the authoritarian nation was close to having an atomic weapon that threatens America — Washington was planning for war. By Matthew Pennington. SENT: 700 words, photos. With NKOREA-UN — Senior UN official leaves North Korea after rare visit. SENT: 200 words, photos.

NEPAL-ELECTION — Alliance of communist parties leading poll results in Nepal. SENT: 130 words, photos.

US NAVY-AIRCRAFT CRASH — US Navy prepares to comb sea bed for crashed plane, sailors. SENT: 230 words, photo.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk is Hrvoje Hranjski, followed by Michael Rubin at 0800 GMT. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at ASIA_DESK@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.