|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|28
|20
|6
|2
|42
|106
|71
|12-2-1
|8-4-1
|5-2-0
|Toronto
|29
|18
|10
|1
|37
|101
|85
|9-5-0
|9-5-1
|5-1-1
|Columbus
|29
|18
|10
|1
|37
|85
|73
|10-5-0
|8-5-1
|6-4-0
|Washington
|30
|18
|11
|1
|37
|94
|88
|12-5-0
|6-6-1
|5-2-0
|New Jersey
|28
|16
|8
|4
|36
|87
|86
|6-5-2
|10-3-2
|2-2-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|16
|9
|3
|35
|104
|96
|8-1-2
|8-8-1
|4-3-1
|Pittsburgh
|30
|16
|11
|3
|35
|90
|98
|10-3-1
|6-8-2
|4-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|28
|15
|11
|2
|32
|93
|85
|11-5-2
|4-6-0
|4-4-2
|Boston
|26
|13
|9
|4
|30
|75
|74
|8-4-2
|5-5-2
|1-1-2
|Montreal
|30
|13
|13
|4
|30
|83
|93
|8-6-3
|5-7-1
|8-1-1
|Philadelphia
|29
|11
|11
|7
|29
|83
|86
|4-6-4
|7-5-3
|1-0-3
|Carolina
|27
|11
|10
|6
|28
|76
|85
|6-4-3
|5-6-3
|2-3-2
|Detroit
|28
|11
|12
|5
|27
|79
|91
|5-5-4
|6-7-1
|3-7-0
|Florida
|28
|11
|13
|4
|26
|85
|97
|6-5-3
|5-8-1
|3-3-1
|Ottawa
|27
|9
|11
|7
|25
|77
|93
|4-5-5
|5-6-2
|2-2-1
|Buffalo
|29
|7
|17
|5
|19
|62
|99
|3-9-1
|4-8-4
|2-4-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Los Angeles
|30
|19
|8
|3
|41
|94
|66
|9-5-2
|10-3-1
|3-3-2
|St. Louis
|29
|19
|8
|2
|40
|95
|75
|10-5-0
|9-3-2
|5-1-1
|Nashville
|29
|18
|7
|4
|40
|95
|84
|11-2-2
|7-5-2
|8-1-1
|Winnipeg
|29
|17
|8
|4
|38
|99
|82
|10-2-1
|7-6-3
|5-1-1
|Vegas
|28
|18
|9
|1
|37
|98
|88
|11-2-0
|7-7-1
|9-1-0
|Dallas
|29
|16
|12
|1
|33
|86
|84
|10-3-0
|6-9-1
|4-8-0
|San Jose
|27
|15
|10
|2
|32
|71
|65
|8-6-1
|7-4-1
|4-1-2
|Calgary
|29
|15
|12
|2
|32
|84
|92
|7-8-0
|8-4-2
|4-3-0
|Vancouver
|29
|14
|11
|4
|32
|79
|81
|5-6-3
|9-5-1
|3-4-0
|Chicago
|29
|13
|11
|5
|31
|87
|81
|7-5-2
|6-6-3
|2-5-2
|Anaheim
|29
|12
|11
|6
|30
|78
|86
|7-7-2
|5-4-4
|3-2-4
|Minnesota
|27
|13
|11
|3
|29
|80
|82
|8-3-2
|5-8-1
|4-5-0
|Colorado
|27
|12
|13
|2
|26
|83
|91
|8-5-1
|4-8-1
|4-5-1
|Edmonton
|28
|11
|15
|2
|24
|80
|96
|5-9-0
|6-6-2
|4-1-0
|Arizona
|31
|7
|19
|5
|19
|74
|110
|3-8-1
|4-11-4
|1-5-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Boston 6, Arizona 1
Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 2
Florida 6, Winnipeg 4
Calgary 3, Montreal 2, OT
St. Louis 3, Dallas 0
Philadelphia 4, Vancouver 1
Los Angeles 4, Ottawa 3, OT
San Jose 5, Carolina 4, OT
|Friday's Games
Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Columbus 5, New Jersey 3
Vegas 4, Nashville 3, SO
Chicago 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
St. Louis at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.