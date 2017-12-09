US Navy prepares to comb sea bed for crashed plane, sailors

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. Navy says it will deploy deep water salvage experts to search for a transport aircraft that crashed in the western Pacific last month, killing three sailors.

The C-2A "Greyhound" aircraft was traveling to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan when it crashed the day before Thanksgiving in the Philippine Sea. Eight people were rescued.

The plane's last position on the surface is known but the depth of the water exceeds 16,000 feet (4,875 meters).

A salvage team will depart Japan in the coming days to deploy a pinger locator to try to pick up the aircraft's emergency location signal. If successful, the Navy says additional assets will be deployed to recover the aircraft and the fallen sailors.