Victor Oladipo, Pacers end Cavs' 13-game winning streak

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo had 33 points and eight rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Cleveland 106-102 on Friday night to end the Cavaliers' winning streak at 13 games.

Indiana has won three straight, nine of 12 and is the first team to beat Cleveland twice this season.

LeBron James had 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Cleveland, and Kevin Love added 20 points. The Cavs lost for the first time since Nov. 9 at Houston. They had won seven straight on the road.

The Pacers used an 11-2 run late in the third quarter to retake the lead

Cleveland trailed 93-86 with 9:43 to play and fought fiercely to extend the streak. The Cavs got as close as 96-95 on J.R. Smith's 3-pointer with 2:48 left.

But Bojan Bogdanovic answered with a 3, Oladipo made one of two free throws and hit down another 3 to extend the lead it 103-97 with 1:01 left.

The Cavs again made it a one-possession on Smith's 3 with 10 seconds to go. This time, Corey Joseph made two free throws, Love missed a 3, and Myles Turner grabbed the rebound to seal the win.

WARRIORS 102, PISTONS 98

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 13 of his 36 points in the third quarter and Golden State beat Detroit to complete an undefeated trip.

The Warriors went 6-0 on the trip, playing the final two games without Stephen Curry, who is out with a sprained right ankle.

Detroit had a chance to tie it in the final seconds, but Reggie Jackson's wild drive to the basket did not lead to a good shot, and Klay Thompson made two free throws with 5.3 seconds left for the final margin. Avery Bradley scored 25 points for the Pistons. They have lost five straight.

BULLS 119, HORNETS 111, OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rookie Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 12 rebounds and Chicago beat Charlotte to snap a 10-game losing streak.

Markkanen made half of Chicago's six three-pointers, and the Bulls (4-20) held on in a back-and-forth game that featured 17 lead changes and 20 ties. Neither team led by more than eight.

Kris Dunn scored 20 points, and Robin Lopez had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Chicago. Dwight Howard led Charlotte with 25 points and 20 rebounds.

NUGGETS 103, MAGIC 89

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kenneth Faried scored 20 points to help Denver beat Orlando.

Will Barton added 19 points, Emmanuel Mudiay had 18 and Malik Beasley 12 for Denver.

After scoring only 14 points in the first quarter, the Nuggets (14-11) dominated the rest of the game, shooting 61 percent (28 for 46) in the second and third quarters. Denver had a 53-16 advantage in bench scoring en route to its second road victory since Oct. 29.

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 21 points and 17 rebounds.

