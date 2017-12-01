Chance of snow for mountains over 3,000 meters lasts all weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a cold front sweeps across Taiwan, 1 cm (0.39 in) of snow is measured Saturday morning on Jade Mountain by the Central Weather Bureau, reports the Central News Agency.

Jade Mountain’s northern cousin, Hehuan Mountain (合歡山), experienced hail and dropping temperatures.



Icy roads on Hehuan Mountain (Photo: CNA)

As of 4 a.m. this morning, temperatures of 2.8 degrees Celsius (37 degrees Fahrenheit) were recorded on Jade Mountain with 85 percent humidity.

By 4:57 a.m. the temperature slipped to -0.3 degrees. Snowfall continued for hours until 7 a.m.

Taiwan’s first snowfall occurred earlier this week, on Thursday, lasting roughly an hour and accumulating 0.5 cm of snow.

Though the probability of snow decreases for Hehuan Mountain in the afternoon, traffic congestion from slippery roads is likely to continue, reported the Central Weather Bureau.



Hail brings traffic on Hehuan Mountain (Photo: CNA)