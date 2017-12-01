  1. Home
  2. Environment

Chance of snow for mountains over 3,000 meters lasts all weekend

Cold front brings hours of snow to Jade Mountain last night

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/09 11:20

Jade Mountain gets snowier overnight. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a cold front sweeps across Taiwan, 1 cm (0.39 in) of snow is measured Saturday morning on Jade Mountain by the Central Weather Bureau, reports the Central News Agency.

Jade Mountain’s northern cousin, Hehuan Mountain (合歡山), experienced hail and dropping temperatures.


Icy roads on Hehuan Mountain (Photo: CNA)

As of 4 a.m. this morning, temperatures of 2.8 degrees Celsius (37 degrees Fahrenheit) were recorded on Jade Mountain with 85 percent humidity.

By 4:57 a.m. the temperature slipped to -0.3 degrees. Snowfall continued for hours until 7 a.m.

Taiwan’s first snowfall occurred earlier this week, on Thursday, lasting roughly an hour and accumulating 0.5 cm of snow.

Though the probability of snow decreases for Hehuan Mountain in the afternoon, traffic congestion from slippery roads is likely to continue, reported the Central Weather Bureau.


Hail brings traffic on Hehuan Mountain (Photo: CNA) 
cold
snow
weather
Jade Mountain
Hehuan Mountain
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Best things to do in Taiwan over Christmas
2017/12/08 18:26
Vietnamese migrant brides now more integrated into Taiwan life  
2017/12/08 17:24
University students create comprehensive Taiwan eco-guide app
2017/12/08 17:13
Top 5 quality hot springs in Northern Taiwan
2017/12/08 16:30
Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - December 8
2017/12/08 15:37