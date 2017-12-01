  1. Home
Frostiest temps of the season across Taiwan lowlands Saturday morning

12.5 degrees in Taichung this morning, coldest lowland temperature of winter so far

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/09 10:15

Temperatures continue to fall across the island. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The temperature in Taichung and Wuci Saturday morning was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius (54.5 degrees Fahrenheit) by the Central Weather Bureau, the lowest of the Taiwan lowlands yet this year, reported the Central News Agency.

Impacts of the recent cold front were felt around the island last night.

Temperatures fell to around 13, 14 degrees in the west of Taiwan as well as Yilan (宜蘭), followed by Chiayi at 12.6 degrees (嘉義), Taipei 13.6 degrees (台北), Hualien and Taitung 15, 16 degrees, and on the outlying islands, Matsu Island 9.6 degrees and Kinmen 10.7 degrees.

Temperatures will warm slightly during the day, forecasted to reach 17-19 degrees in Taipei, 22-24 degrees in the south-central region, and 21-23 on the east coast.

The north, middle, and eastern regions of Taiwan will remain open to spells of rain, said the Central Weather Bureau.

Strong wind advisories continue for north of Tainan (台南), along the east coast, Hengchun Peninsula (恆春半島), and Matsu Island. As such, large waves are expected off the coasts.
