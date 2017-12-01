Frostiest temps of the season across Taiwan lowlands Saturday morning

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The temperature in Taichung and Wuci Saturday morning was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius (54.5 degrees Fahrenheit) by the Central Weather Bureau, the lowest of the Taiwan lowlands yet this year, reported the Central News Agency.

Impacts of the recent cold front were felt around the island last night.

Temperatures fell to around 13, 14 degrees in the west of Taiwan as well as Yilan (宜蘭), followed by Chiayi at 12.6 degrees (嘉義), Taipei 13.6 degrees (台北), Hualien and Taitung 15, 16 degrees, and on the outlying islands, Matsu Island 9.6 degrees and Kinmen 10.7 degrees.

Temperatures will warm slightly during the day, forecasted to reach 17-19 degrees in Taipei, 22-24 degrees in the south-central region, and 21-23 on the east coast.

The north, middle, and eastern regions of Taiwan will remain open to spells of rain, said the Central Weather Bureau.

Strong wind advisories continue for north of Tainan (台南), along the east coast, Hengchun Peninsula (恆春半島), and Matsu Island. As such, large waves are expected off the coasts.