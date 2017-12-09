2 suspects in Hawaii vacation rental home killing in custody

HONOLULU (AP) — A man and woman remained in custody Friday after they were arrested on suspicion of killing a woman in a Hawaii vacation rental home.

Family of the woman identified her as Telma Boinville, 51, who moved to Hawaii from Brazil in the 1990s.

Honolulu Police Deputy Chief John McCarthy told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the woman's body was found Thursday afternoon downstairs in the house on Oahu's North Shore, where she reportedly was a house cleaner for the vacation property.

Police found her 8-year-old daughter upstairs uninjured and tied up, he said.

Boinville's husband, Kevin Emery, told Hawaii News Now his wife was beaten with a baseball bat.

Police said officers tracked the victim's vehicle to a parking lot in the Honolulu suburb of Mililani and arrested a man and woman nearby.

Stephen Brown, 23, and Hailey Kai Dandurand, 20, were arrested on suspicion of murder, according to police booking records. They could not be reached for comment while in custody in a police cellblock Friday and it was not clear if they had attorneys. Efforts to reach their relatives were unsuccessful.

Boinville was passionate about health, Kevin Emery's twin brother Brian Emery, told The Associated Press. She enjoyed surfing, running, yoga, martial arts and baking with healthy ingredients, he said.

She was a part-time teacher at Sunset Beach Elementary School, where she worked with English-language learners, Hawaii Department of Education spokeswoman Donalyn Dela Cruz said.

"This loss has deeply affected our school community," Dela Cruz said. "Sunset Beach Elementary has additional counselors and behavioral health specialists available to help students, staff and their families."