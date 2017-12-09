UN approves Mali peacekeepers helping new Sahel force

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution that will enable the U.N. peacekeeping force in Mali to provide support to the new 5,000-troop African force that is charged with fighting extremists in western Africa's vast Sahel region.

The resolution adopted Friday asks Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to quickly conclude a technical agreement to provide the five countries in the African force — Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Chad — with operational and logistical support.

The support includes medical evacuation, supplying fuel, water and rations, and the use of U.N. engineering units to establish camps in Mali.

France's U.N. Ambassador Francois Delattre called the resolution "a big step forward" to support the African force, saying the "terrorist threat in the Sahel region concerns us all."