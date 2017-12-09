The Latest: Packed room for Anita Hill harassment discussion

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on Anita Hill speaking to entertainment industry professionals about sexual harassment and its broad impacts on society and culture (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Anita Hill has told a room full of entertainment industry professionals her 1991 testimony about Clarence Thomas and the flood of sexual harassment allegations surfacing now are part of "an arc that had been bending toward justice."

Actresses Alyssa Milano and Frances Fisher and filmmaker Kirby Dick were among those who attended the event Friday at United Talent Agency in Beverly Hills, California.

Hill brought the concept of sexual harassment to national consciousness when she testified during Thomas' Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Hill and National Women's Law Center President Fatima Goss Graves told the audience of more than 100 people that they want to continue the momentum Hollywood generated with the Harvey Weinstein revelations and parlay it into lasting social change.

___

2 p.m.

Anita Hill is meeting with Hollywood actors and executives Friday to discuss how the sexual harassment scandal roiling the entertainment industry can lead to broad and sustained cultural change.

National Women's Law Center president Fatima Goss Graves will host the discussion with Hill and more than 100 entertainment industry representatives in Beverly Hills, California.

Hill brought the concept of sexual harassment to national consciousness when she testified during Clarence Thomas' Supreme Court confirmation hearings in 1991. She said the current conversations about harassment make her hopeful.

Graves said the aim of the discussion is to connect the center's legal work with the cultural shift the Harvey Weinstein revelations have inspired. She hopes those in Hollywood will continue to use their platforms to push for new policies and better laws.