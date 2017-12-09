Supreme Court blocks for now DACA case document disclosure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is blocking for now a judge's order requiring the Trump administration to disclose all emails, letters and other documents it considered in its decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

The Supreme Court on Friday blocked an order by U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup in San Francisco requiring the government to turn over the documents. They had been due Dec. 22.

More than a dozen states, the University of California and several immigrants are suing the administration over its decision to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. The judge had ordered the documents' disclosure as part of the case.

The justices stayed the judge's order until the Supreme Court takes further action in the case.