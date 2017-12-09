Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley; Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Susan Collins, R-Maine

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Haley; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.

___

"Fox News Sunday" — Haley; Reps. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., and Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.