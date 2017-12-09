Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen leads Joburg Open

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen shot an 8-under 64 on Friday on the Firethorn Course to take a one-stroke lead in the European Tour's Joburg Open.

Pulkkanen had a 14-under 129 total, playing the first 36 holes at Randpark without a bogey. He earned his tour card in last season's Road to Oman.

"I'm really happy with my game," the 27-year-old Pulkkanen said. "I've been driving the ball really well, especially today, it's a fantastic feeling."

India's Shubhankar Sharma was second after a 61 on the Bushwillow Course.

Finland's Mikko Korhonen and local favorite Erik van Rooyen were 12 under. Korhonen had a 65 on the Firethorn layout, and van Rooyen shot a 67 at Bushwillow.

The top three players who are not already exempt will earn spots in the British Open.

Nineteen players were unable to complete the second round because of a storm.