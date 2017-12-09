BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Saturday's Matches
West Ham vs. Chelsea
Tottenham vs. Stoke
Swansea vs. West Brom
Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth
Huddersfield vs. Brighton
Burnley vs. Watford
Newcastle vs. Leicester
|Sunday's Matches
Southampton vs. Arsenal
Liverpool vs. Everton
Man United vs. Man City
|Friday's Match
Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 2
|Saturday's Matches
Nottingham Forest vs. Bolton
QPR vs. Leeds
Burton Albion vs. Preston
Fulham vs. Birmingham
Barnsley vs. Derby
Middlesbrough vs. Ipswich
Aston Villa vs. Millwall
Hull vs. Brentford
Wolverhampton vs. Sunderland
Norwich vs. Sheffield Wednesday
|Monday's Match
Reading vs. Cardiff
|Saturday's Matches
Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town
Peterborough vs. Blackburn
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury
Oldham vs. Northampton
Bradford vs. Rochdale
Blackpool vs. Rotherham
Walsall vs. Scunthorpe
Plymouth vs. Gillingham
Bristol Rovers vs. Southend
Charlton vs. Portsmouth
Oxford United vs. Doncaster
Bury vs. AFC Wimbledon
|Saturday's Matches
Port Vale vs. Cambridge United
Crawley Town vs. Mansfield Town
Accrington Stanley vs. Swindon
Luton Town vs. Notts County
Newport County vs. Carlisle
Cheltenham vs. Crewe
Yeovil vs. Lincoln City
Morecambe vs. Coventry
Colchester vs. Exeter
Chesterfield vs. Barnet
Grimsby Town vs. Forest Green Rovers
Stevenage vs. Wycombe