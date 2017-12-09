Boisvert-Lacroix, Kodaira win World Cup speedskating races

KEARNS, Utah (AP) — Canadian Alex Boisvert-Lacroix won the men's 500 meters and Japan's Nao Kodaira took the women's 500 on Friday on the opening day of the World Cup speedskating event at the Utah Olympic Oval.

Boisvert-Lacroix finished in 34.15 seconds. Finland's Mika Poutala was second in 34.17, and Dutchman Ronald Mulder followed in 34.22.

Kodaira had a personal best of 36.50. South Korea's Lee Sang-Hwa was second in 36.71, and Japan's Arisa Go was third at 37.17.

Mitchell Whitmore and Brittany Bowe were the only U.S. skaters competing in the 500s. Whitmore was eighth in the men's race at 34.38, and Bowe was 13th in the women's race at 37.69 seconds.

Japan won the women's team pursuit in 2:50.87, followed by the Netherlands and Germany. Canada took the men's team pursuit in 3:36.44. Italy was second, and New Zealand third.