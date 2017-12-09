Officer cleared in shooting of man with BB gun by hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury has cleared a police officer who fatally shot a man who pulled what turned out to be a BB gun from a bag as he stepped out of an ambulance.

The April shooting in Columbus happened near the St. Ann's hospital emergency room on the north side of the city.

Police say 39-year-old Christopher Wade refused repeated requests to get on the ground. They say that he was having psychological problems and that the medics in suburban Westerville who picked him up asked Columbus police to accompany them.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien on Friday said a grand jury met without indicting officer Nathan Komisarek (KAHM'-uh-sair-ick).